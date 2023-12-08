Representatives from Jewish, Catholic, and Protestant faith communities across Georgia gathered at the Okefenokee Swamp Wednesday for a prayer vigil urging lawmakers to enact Georgia House Bill 71, “The Okefenokee Protection Act,” as part of their upcoming legislative session. The bill would restrict the issuance of mining permits on nearby Trail Ridge.
That’s where Alabama-based Twin Pines Minerals is seeking to mine for titanium dioxide. (HB 71 would not apply to Twin Pines’ application, which is already in process). While the mining company insists its activity will not harm the swamp, scientists, including academic hydrologists from several states, disagree. They fear the mining could alter the flow of water in the Okefenokee, the largest wildlife refuge east of the Mississippi.
Click on arrows to see more scenes in a slideshow from the gathering.
“We cannot continue to let any companies big or small, come in and dangle things in front of us and take away the very essence of what we have,” said Rev. Antwon Nixon, pastor at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Folkston, who grew up nearby and led the vigil. “This place is God created. And God has ordained us to take care of it and to take our very part in making sure that we do that.”
The gathered faith leaders who gathered signed a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns (R-Newington) asking for the denial of the Twin Pines permits and the passage of the Okefenokee Protection Act.
“Faith leaders and communities they represent are especially vital to protecting sacred spaces in Georgia, like the Okefenokee,” Beth Remmes, of Georgia Interfaith Power and Light said in a prepared statement. “When clergy speak about the call to care for our common home, people listen.”
The Tide brings information and observations from The Current’s staff.
Related
Type of Story: News
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Mary Landers is a reporter for The Current in Coastal Georgia with more than two decades of experience focusing on the environment. Contact her at mary.landers@thecurrentga.org
She covered climate and...
More by Mary Landers