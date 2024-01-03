ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) has awarded a nearly $6.6 million contract in an ambitious plan to replace the cables on the Savannah River bridge in Savannah and potentially raise it to accommodate larger cargo ships.

The contract went to Kiewit Infrastructure South Co. of Peachtree City, which will work with project designer Parsons Transportation Group to provide recommendations throughout the pre-construction phase of the work.

It’s the DOT’s first Construction Management/General Contractor (CM/GC) contract, a nontraditional model that accelerates the delivery of much-needed transportation improvements by getting the contractor involved as the project is being designed.

“Our first CM/GC procurement was successful, with three finalist teams and a competitive process leading to an extremely strong team selected for this first-of-its-kind project,” said Andrew Hoenig, the DOT’s construction program manager for projects built through public-private partnerships.

The State Transportation Board approved using the CM/GC procurement method last year, then brought on Parsons Transportation Group in August.

Preconstruction services will begin during the first quarter of this year, with construction of the $150 million to $175 million project set to start early in 2025.

In addition to structural improvements to the cable-stayed bridge across the Savannah River, the contractor will explore shortening the cables to provide additional vertical clearance for ships moving into and out of the Port of Savannah’s terminals directly upstream.

While some bridge projects across the nation have involved replacing cables, combining the cable work with raising the bridge would be a first, Hoenig told board members in November. The project is expected to take two-and-a-half to three years to complete.

