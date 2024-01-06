A photo taken from a police officer's body camera shows Georgia resident Jake Maxwell during the violent Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in 2021. Credit: US Department of Justice

An Athens man is scheduled to be sentenced next month for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

GPB
This story also appeared in Georgia Public Broadcasting

22-year-old Jake Maxwell last month became the latest Georgia resident to be convicted for actions during the deadly attack, three years ago Saturday.

During the march to the U.S. Capitol, Dominic Box appears onscreen as he narrates a video livestreamed through the Savannah Freedom Alliance Facebook group.

Maxwell was found guilty of felony civil disorder and other charges.

Prosecutors say he got into a physical struggle with an officer, attempted the grab his baton and watched for hours as other rioters became increasingly violent.

He’s one of 22 Georgians arrested on Jan. 6-related charges.

In this photo released by the U.S. Department of Justice shows a man matching Brian Ulrich’s description in the U.S. Capitol during the raid Jan. 6, 2021. Credit: US Department of Justice

Those include an Americus lawyer, William Calhoun Jr., who was sentenced to serve 18 months in prison and Brian Ulrich, a man from Southeast Georgia’s Effingham County who was a member of the Oath Keepers and pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy.

A Savannah man, Dominic Box, has a plea hearing later this month.

Details of their actions and prosecutions are available from the U.S. Justice Department at this website.

  1. Joseph Lino Padilla (aka, Jose Padilla), arrested Jan. 10, 2022
  2. Verden Andrew Nalley, arrested March 10, 2022
  3. Joseph Daniel Hutchinson III, arrested Aug. 6, 2021, in Albany
  4. Charles Hand III, arrested April 20, 2023, in Butler
  5. Mandy Robinson-Hand, arrested April 20, 2023,in Butler
  6. Blas Santillan, arrested Sept. 24, 2022, in Clayton
  7. Ronald Loehrke, arrested Dec. 28, 2021, in Cumming
  8. Benjamin Henry Torre, arrested July 7, 2022, in Dawsonville
  9. Matthew Webler, arrested May 3, 2022, in Decatur
  10. Jonathan Davis Laurens, arrested June 10, 2022, in Duluth
  11. Jake Maxwell, arrested Feb. 16, 2022, in Flowery Branch
  12. Glen Mitchell Simon, arrested Aug. 12, 2022, in Gainesville
  13. Brian Ulrich, arrested April 29, 2022, in Guyton
  14. Kevin Douglas Creek, arrested May 3, 2022, in  Johns Creek
  15. Jack Wade Whitton, arrested Sept. 13, 2022, in Locust Grove
  16. William Mccall Calhoun Jr., arrested Aug. 4, 2021 in  Macon
  17. Savannah Danielle McDonald, arrested May 10, 2022 in Macon  
  18. Nolan Harold Kidd, arrested May 9, 2022, in Macon    
  19. Michael Shane Daughtry, arrested June 9, 2022 in Middle District  
  20. Bruno Joseph Cua, arrested August 13, 2021 in Milton    
  21. John David Ross Gould, arrested Jan. 17, 2023 in Norcross    
  22. Dominic Box, arrested Dec. 28, 2022, in Savannah    

Type of Story: News

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Orlando Montoya is newscaster producer for Georgia Public Broadcasting. Orlando Montoya was the Savannah-based news producer for GPB from 1998-2014. He won numerous awards for reporting on coastal...