Credit: Justin Taylor/The Current

The idea of each party checking the other doesn’t work in the Georgia Capitol. There’s a Republican governor and a GOP majority in both chambers.

Democrats have informal checks such as media attention — reporters in the Capitol will gather for press conferences, such as this one called by the House Democrats. But their formal powers are limited.

It’s been that way for most of the 21st century, as Republicans swept into the governor’s office and to majorities in the state House and state Senate via elections and Democratic defections in the early 2000s.

Democrats spent most of the 20th century in charge until Deep South party alignment came to match that in the rest of the country and the GOP became the home for conservatives.

When Republicans in the Georgia legislature stick together, the GOP can pass legislation without a single Democratic vote. But because the GOP’s majority is shrinking, just a few Republican dissents can kill a bill.

Stopping a bill can be a demonstration of power just like passing a bill.

For example, a handful of Republican doubters have so far crimped their own party’s efforts to issue public money to parents to spend on private schools. Almost no Democrats support the idea and some Republicans are also skeptical of what would be a fundamental change in education, especially if they represent a district that doesn’t have a private school or a strong property tax base for schools anyway.