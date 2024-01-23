Hinesville Police Chief Lloyd Slater will retire as the city’s top law enforcement officer, effective March 29.

In a letter dated Jan. 3, but released Jan. 22, Slater wrote, “Throughout my military and law enforcement careers, I have learned many valuable lessons, including discipline, responsibility, teamwork, and the importance of coming to a decision. Over the past several months, I have reflected on my career and realized that now is the right time to step away. I will never forget the honor and responsibility you have given me, and I will be forever grateful for your support and trust. Although I know I will miss many aspects of this career, I am excited about the new experiences, opportunities and possibilities that lie ahead.”

Slater, who in 2021 was named Hinesville’s first African-American police chief, added, “Although my appointment to chief made history, I never intended to be the first, but if given the opportunity, I simply wanted to be the best. Hopefully, I have achieved that goal.”

Slater told The Current he wants to enjoy his time while he still can, and that he saw retirement as an opportunity. He also hinted that he might serve “on a couple of local boards.” He also said, while he looks forward to more time to go swimming, he doesn’t have a “bucket list” because he traveled the world while in the Army. Slater added that he appreciates the support he’s gotten from the city of 35,500 people.

The City of Hinesville is accepting applications for police chief through Feb. 19.

Under Slater’s watch, HPD “made the largest single event drug bust…more than $90,000” in department history, launched a mobile app, and redesigned the department’s badge, according to a department social media post Jan. 1.

Slater began his career with HPD as a patrolman in 1986. As a certified SCUBA diver, Slater served as HPD’s emergency services dive unit commander, a job that is nothing like recreational diving, he notes, because of the low-visibility conditions and the grim work of recovering evidence and bodies. He also served as Field Training Officer program manager, watch commander, and Uniform Patrol Division commander.

An eight-year veteran of the U.S. Army Rangers 1st Battalion 75th Ranger Regiment, Slater also holds a bachelor of science in business management from Western Governors University and a master of public safety administration from Columbus State University.

