The Current is a Community Partnership sponsor for the Savannah Book Festival.
Get updated schedules Feb. 15-18 at Savannah Book Festival.org. Look for The Current on Saturday during the free festival day, Feb. 17. Stop by and visit!
Watch here for reviews and information on various books and authors at this year’s free Festival Day. Here’s a link to the Saturday schedule to meet the authors.
2024 BOOKS, AUTHORS
Book explore how helping familiar animals changes perspectives of aging, mission.
Keep reading
Author goes deeper to find overlooked heroes who prove all perspectives required to keep America safe.
Keep reading
2023 FESTIVAL
Keefe’s past efforts have led to a critically acclaimed body of work
Keep reading
Author brings new eyes to finding success in failures through work of saint.
Keep reading
Deeply personal experiences shine light on realities of mental illness for family members.
Keep reading
Related
Type of Story: Community Announcement Supplied by an external entity; not impartial, fact-checked journalism.
This information compiled by and reported by The Current's staff. We use this credit line when information requires aggregation, compilation or organization from various staff and/or official sources.
More by The Current