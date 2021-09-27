Two days after Donald Trump and University of Georgia football legend Herschel Walker appeared at a Perry rally, Walker’s Republican opponent donned some ill-fitting football gear for an ad called “On the field.”

Gary Black’s new TV ad takes on football legend.

“I’m probably not your first choice to compete on a football field,” says Gary Black, who then goes on to highlight his career in public service. “Whatever field the fight is on, I’ll keep scoring and winning for Georgia.”

Black, Georgia’s agriculture commissioner, has picked up more than 50 endorsements from state GOP lawmakers and officials, despite Trump’s endorsement of Walker.

“On the Field” is one of three videos Black’s campaign said “will be heavily promoted statewide.”

Walker’s debut ad focuses on his rural Georgia roots.

Georgia has several GOP candidates vying for an opportunity to challenge Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock. Besides Walker and Black, the list includes businessman Kelvin King, trial attorney Jared Craig, former Navy SEAL Latham Sadler, and author James Nestor.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.