TIMELINE
As Arbery trial starts, Glynn County seeks accountability
While the court case will likely raise the questions of race, injustice and concerns about crime among Glynn County residents, a larger, This week starts the murder trial for the three men suspected of Arbery's death: Gregory McMichael, a former Glynn County police officer and longtime investigator for…
Glynn D.A. indicted in charges stemming from Arbery case
The Glynn County district attorney who was voted out of office last November for her controversial handling of Ahmaud Arbery's killing has been indicted on a felony charge for violating her oath of office in relation to the case.