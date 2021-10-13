TIMELINE

Arbery mural

As Arbery trial starts, Glynn County seeks accountability

While the court case will likely raise the questions of race, injustice and  concerns about  crime among Glynn County residents, a larger, This week starts the murder trial for the three men suspected of Arbery’s death: Gregory McMichael, a former Glynn County police officer and longtime investigator for…

by Margaret Coker

Trial of suspects in Ahmaud Arbery killing set Oct. 18

Jury selection will begin Oct. 18 in the trial of three men on state murder charges. They have also been charged, separately, with a federal hate crime. The trial of the men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery near Brunswick last year will begin October 18. Judge Timothy Walmsley issued a…

