The Current recently received a grant from the Columbia Journalism School for reporting on inequalities and misconduct in the American criminal justice system.

The $30,000 grant, distributed through the Ira A. Lipman Center for Journalism and Civil and Human Rights, will provide financial assistance and professional collaboration to pursue major reporting projects in Coastal Georgia on law enforcement, criminal prosecutions, judicial conduct, incarceration and racial and human rights abuses.

“As the region’s only nonprofit investigative news organization, we are an advocate for our neighbors and readers,” said Editor in Chief Margaret Coker. “This funding will be instrumental to our ability to shine a more intense light on how justice is served in Coastal Georgia.”

The grant was awarded after The Current’s exclusive reporting in 2021 that revealed a historic pattern of implicit bias and troubling behavior by Glynn County police and local authorities in the wake of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder.

