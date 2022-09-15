Democracy isn’t a spectator sport. It’s true. The best way to prompt the changes you seek in your community is by showing up and telling your representatives what you want. But first you need to know where to find them and when they are meeting. That information is not easy to come by in Coastal Georgia. That’s why The Current has spent 6 months building a central community calendar tracking local government meeting schedules and agendas.

You’ll find government meetings and agendas (when posted) for Camden, Glynn, McIntosh, Liberty, Bryan and Chatham counties as well as some development authorities. While many counties and cities place agendas and meetings in different spots, we’ve pulled the links together for you in one spot.

Check out which of your representatives meet today and when the meetings start.

Our goal is to make government participation as painless as possible for citizens by collecting info such as meeting dates and times and depositing them into one easy-to-find place so you can show up. County commission, board of elections, school board and city council meetings are just some of the public events we are tracking.

We will update the page at least twice a week. Links to meeting agendas are included when available. If the agendas aren’t available, that’s something you can speak to your representatives about — after all, they work for you and you need to know what’s going on in a timely fashion.

Tell us what you think: The Current invites your feedback on this new initiative. Is the page helpful? Are there any groups or meetings you would like added? Is there any other information like this that we can provide? Send us a note at thecurrentga@gmail.com.

The Current GA is part of a Democracy Day journalism collaborative, a nationwide effort to shine a light on the threats and opportunities facing American democracy. Read more at usdemocracyday.org.