Special Election Questions

1% Transportation Special Sales Tax

(Vote for One)

Shall a special 1 percent sales and use tax be imposed in the special district of Chatham County for a period of time not to exceed five (5) years and for the raising of an estimated amount of $420,000,000 for transportation purposes? If imposition of the tax is approved by the voters, such vote shall also constitute approval of the issuance of general obligation debt of Chatham County in the principal amount of $50,000,000 for the above purpose. If imposition of the tax is approved by the voters of the City of Savannah, such vote shall also constitute approval of the issuance of general obligation debt of the City of Savannah in the principal amount of $50,000,000 for the above purpose. If imposition of the tax is approved by the voters of the City of Pooler, such vote shall also constitute approval of the issuance of general obligation debt of the City of Pooler in the principal amount of $15,000,000 for the above purpose. If imposition of the tax is approved by the voters of the City of Garden City, such vote shall also constitute approval of the issuance of general obligation debt of the City of Garden City in the principal amount of $15,000,000 for the above purpose. If imposition of the tax is approved by the voters of the Town of Thunderbolt, such vote shall also constitute approval of the issuance of general obligation debt of the Town of Thunderbolt in the principal amount of $3,000,000 for the above purpose.

Yes

No

Repurposing Previously Collected Special Tax Proceeds (Vote for One)

Shall the capital outlay project consisting of improvements to Eisenhower Drive, said improvements cannot be completed and the proceeds of the special one percent sales and use tax imposed in the special district of Chatham County in a SPLOST 1111998 be repurposed to fund a County wide storm water management and drainage facilities plan for improvements of storm water drainage County wide?

Yes

No