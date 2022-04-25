The May 24 primary is coming quickly, and it’s time to do your homework on candidates. In Georgia, nonpartisan races like school boards and judicial positions are final in the primary, unless there’s a need for a June runoff. Partisan races will choose the final two candidates to face off in the November General Election.

Send information on additional Coastal Georgia forums or recordings to thecurrentga@gmail.com and we’ll add them.

Scheduled forums:

Democratic candidates for U.S. House, District 1: 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, sponsored by The Current GA, Tiger’s Roar TV at Savannah State. View it live and recorded on Youtube at WTRT-TV and TheCurrentGA.

6 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, sponsored by The Current GA, Tiger’s Roar TV at Savannah State. View it live and recorded on Youtube at WTRT-TV and TheCurrentGA. Candidates for Georgia Senate, District 2: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Coastal Georgia Center, sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia. It may also be viewed on WJCL.com.

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Coastal Georgia Center, sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia. It may also be viewed on WJCL.com. Candidates for Chatham County Recorders Court Judges: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, Savannah Jaycees, 101 Atlas St. Sponsored by Savannah Jaycees.

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, Savannah Jaycees, 101 Atlas St. Sponsored by Savannah Jaycees. Candidates for Glynn County districts serving Georgia Senate, Georgia House and Glynn County County Commission: 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, Marshes of Glynn Library in Brunswick. Open to the public. Sponsored by Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, Golden Isles Association of Realtors.

5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, Marshes of Glynn Library in Brunswick. Open to the public. Sponsored by Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, Golden Isles Association of Realtors. Republican candidates for Georgia governor: 7 p.m., Thursday, April 28, broadcast live on WTOC.

7 p.m., Thursday, April 28, broadcast live on WTOC. Republican candidates for Georgia governor: 7 p.m., Sunday, May 1, sponsored by Georgia Public Broadcasting and Atlanta Press Club. To be shown live on Georgia Public Broadcasting.

7 p.m., Sunday, May 1, sponsored by Georgia Public Broadcasting and Atlanta Press Club. To be shown live on Georgia Public Broadcasting. Candidates for Bryan County Board of Education: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., followed by meet and greet until 8 p.m. Monday, May 2 at Richmond Hill City Center, 520 Cedar St. hosted by the Richmond Hill Bryan County Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee. Open to the public, registration requested.

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., followed by meet and greet until 8 p.m. Monday, May 2 at Richmond Hill City Center, 520 Cedar St. hosted by the Richmond Hill Bryan County Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee. Open to the public, registration requested. Candidates for Georgia Secretary of State: Democrats, 12:45 p.m. live online at GPB.org; Republicans, 11 a.m. Monday, May 2, sponsored by Georgia Public Broadcasting and Atlanta Press Club. To be broadcast on Georgia Public Broadcasting at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Democrats, 12:45 p.m. live online at GPB.org; Republicans, 11 a.m. Monday, May 2, sponsored by Georgia Public Broadcasting and Atlanta Press Club. To be broadcast on Georgia Public Broadcasting at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Candidates for Georgia Insurance Commissioner: Democrats, 2:30 p.m.; Republicans, 4 p.m. Monday, May 2, live online at GPB.org. Sponsored by Georgia Public Broadcasting and Atlanta Press Club.

Democrats, 2:30 p.m.; Republicans, 4 p.m. Monday, May 2, live online at GPB.org. Sponsored by Georgia Public Broadcasting and Atlanta Press Club. Candidates for State School Superintendent: Democrats, 11:30 a.m.; Republicans, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, live at GPB radio and gpb.org. Sponsored by Georgia Public Broadcasting and Atlanta Press Club.

Democrats, 11:30 a.m.; Republicans, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, live at GPB radio and gpb.org. Sponsored by Georgia Public Broadcasting and Atlanta Press Club. Candidates for Georgia Lieutenant Governor: Democrats, 3 p.m.; Republicans, 5 p.m. May 3, live at GPB radio and gpb.org. Sponsored by Georgia Public Broadcasting and Atlanta Press Club.

Democrats, 3 p.m.; Republicans, 5 p.m. May 3, live at GPB radio and gpb.org. Sponsored by Georgia Public Broadcasting and Atlanta Press Club. Republican candidates for U.S. Senate: 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 3. Sponsored by Georgia Public Broadcasting and Atlanta Press Club. Broadcast live at GPB radio and gpb.org.

7 p.m. Tuesday, May 3. Sponsored by Georgia Public Broadcasting and Atlanta Press Club. Broadcast live at GPB radio and gpb.org. Candidates for U.S. House of Representatives, Georgia District 1: 6:30 p.m. May 5, Coastal Georgia Center, sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia. It may be viewed on WJCL.com.

Recordings from recent forums around the area:

Coverage of forums in Glynn County from The Brunswick News