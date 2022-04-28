Sample ballots, check your voter registration status: https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov

Track your absentee ballot: https://georgia.ballottrax.net/voter/

Early voting opens throughout Georgia Monday, May 2 and ends May 20.

Saturday voting: May 7, May 14

Drop boxes are only available during business hours of early voting. Drop boxes are no longer available after May 20, when early voting ends.

Bryan County

Due to tornado damage, two precincts and the Board of Elections office have been relocated for the May 24 primary. Please see information below for changes.

Locations

North Bryan: Pembroke City Hall, 353 N. Main St., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturdays May 7 and May 14.

Richmond Hill: Rec Park gym, 508 Timber Trail Road, Richmond Hill. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturdays May 7 and May 14.

Drop box: Pembroke City Hall, 353 N. Main St., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturdays May 7 and May 14.

Absentee ballots may also be taken through May 20 to the Board of Elections temporary office at the Recreation Center 508 Timber Trail Road, Richmond Hill. Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturdays May 7 and May 14.

Special notes

Countywide voters will vote on a continuation of the Transportation Local Option Sales Tax.

Pembroke city voters will vote on whether to allow package sale of distilled spirits.

Hendrix Park voters will vote at a temporary precinct set up at the Hendrix Park parking lot.

Harn Center precinct voters in Pembroke will vote at Pembroke City Hall.

Questions: 912-414-2450

Chatham County

Locations, schedules through May 20

Elections board office : 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, May 7 and May 14; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 15.

: 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, May 7 and May 14; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 15. Mosquito Control : 65 Billy B. Hair. Dr. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

: 65 Billy B. Hair. Dr. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Savannah Civic Center: 301 W. Oglethorpe Ave. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays; Saturdays, May 7 and May 14.

301 W. Oglethorpe Ave. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays; Saturdays, May 7 and May 14. Islands Library : 50 Johnny Mercer Blvd. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

: 50 Johnny Mercer Blvd. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Southwest Library: 14097 Abercorn St., next to Savannah Mall. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Drop box locations: Elections board office, Mosquito Control, Islands Library accessible only during hours of early in-person voting as noted above. Drop boxes close for election on May 20.

Request an absentee ballot

Absentee ballots can be requested until Friday, May 13. Mail-out of absentee ballots will end on May 13, 2022.

A request for an absentee ballot may be submitted in the following methods:

Mail: Chatham County Voter Registration, PO Box 13757, Savannah, GA 31416

Email: take a clear photograph or scan of the completed ballot request form and email it as an attachment to:

absenteeballots@chathamcounty.org

Fax: (912) 790-1519

In person: Submit in-person to Board of Registrars’ main office at 1117 Eisenhower Drive, Suite E, Savannah, Ga 31406

Call Chatham County Voter Registration at 912-790-1520.

Voter registration questions: 912-790-1520

Glynn County

Request an absentee ballot here.

Locations through May 20

Brunswick: Elections board office, Office Park Building, 1815 Gloucester St.

Elections board office, Office Park Building, 1815 Gloucester St. Saint Simons Island: Fire Station #2, 1965 Demere Road.

Fire Station #2, 1965 Demere Road. Ballard: 30 Nimitz Drive.

Ballot drop box: Inside the Elections Board office and accessible only during office hours through May 20. Office Park Building, 1819 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Saturdays, May 7, May 14. If you are unable to use the drop box, you may also hand-deliver the ballot to the elections board reception window. If you are dropping off the ballot for someone else, you will be asked to complete a short form for record keeping.

There is no Sunday voting scheduled.

Precinct information, district maps.

For more information: 912-554-7060

Liberty County

For more information: 912-876-3310

Locations through May 20

Midway: Liberty County Community Complex, 9397 E. Oglethorpe Highway, Midway. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday; Saturday, May 7 and May 14.

Liberty County Community Complex, 9397 E. Oglethorpe Highway, Midway. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday; Saturday, May 7 and May 14. Hinesville: Elections Board main office, 100 N. Main St., Suite 1600, Hinesville. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, Saturday, May 7 and May 14.

Drop box location: Elections Board main office, 100 N. Main St., Suite 1600, Hinesville. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, Saturdays, May 7 and May 14. Drop box closes for election on May 20.

There is no Sunday voting scheduled.

Notes

Beginning with the Primary Elections May 24, all voters registered to vote in the listed voting precincts will cast their votes on election day at the new polling location(s). The location(s) designated for advance voting will remain unchanged.

4th voting precinct of Liberty County has been relocated from Grace Baptist Church located at 1406 Airport Road, Hinesville, to Victory Baptist Church located at 1933 Talmadge Road, Allenhurst.

5th voting precinct of Liberty County has been relocated from 1544 Leroy Coffer Hwy., Fleming, to the Liberty County Performing Arts Center located at 2140 E. Oglethorpe Hwy, Flemington.

9th voting precinct of Liberty County has been relocated from Hinesville Lodge # 271 located at 933-B E.G. Miles Parkway, Hinesville,to Progressive Church located at 911 Pipkin Road, Hinesville.

13th voting precinct of Liberty County has been relocated from Button Gwinnett Elementary School located at 635 Taylor Road, Hinesville, to the Liberty County Performing Arts Center located at 2140 E. Oglethorpe Hwy, Flemington.

7th voting precinct of Liberty County has been temporary relocated from 5380 Hwy. 196, Hinesville, to St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church located at 48 Elam Road, Hinesville.

McIntosh County

Location through May 20

McIntosh County Board of Elections and Registration Office, 103 Jefferson St., Darien (across from Darien Post Office) 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturdays May 7 and May 14.

Drop box: Available inside the board of elections office during business hours through May 20.

There is no Sunday voting scheduled.

Questions: 912-437-6605

Camden County

Locations through May 20

Kingsland : Camden County Annex Building, 107 N. Gross Road. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays except 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays May 7 and May 14.

: Camden County Annex Building, 107 N. Gross Road. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays except 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays May 7 and May 14. St. Marys: Three Rivers Church, 101 Miller St. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays except 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursdays.

Three Rivers Church, 101 Miller St. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays except 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursdays. Woodbine: Government Services Complex, elections Office, 1st Floor, 200 E. 4th St. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays except 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursdays.

Absentee ballot drop: Absentee ballots may be returned through May 20 to Board of Elections offices located on the 1st floor of the Government Services Complex at 200 East 4th Street, Woodbine from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or at the satellite elections office in Kingsland during early voting hours.

There is no Sunday voting scheduled.

Notes

Primary election will include two sets of ballot questions

Questions: 912-576-3245