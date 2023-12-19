Photographers shoot hundreds of photos for stories, and some become favorites for the image, the community, the story or sometimes all of it. Here’s Justin Taylor’s picks from the year.
Hundreds celebrate Brunswick’s stew in block party.
Mary Ross Waterfront Park is the site for a spirited Brunswick stew competition.
Pembroke draws the curious as Murdaugh household items go to auction.
An unassuming beige warehouse off old Highway 204 in Southeast Georgia became the sight of a feeding frenzy when items from the home of Alex Murdaugh were auctioned off to the public. Read story here.
Coastal Georgia celebrates Juneteenth
The Current covered several Juneteenth events up and down Georgia’s coast in 2023, from community gatherings to the opening of the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Center. Story here.
Georgia’s hedge against climate change: Okefenokee peat
The Current’s Mary Landers reports on the battle to save the Okefenokee Swamp from mining operations that would destroy the areas precious ecosystem.
Brunswick blames crime on homeless shelter and sues to shut it
Citing misleading crime data, city officials in Brunswick wanted to close The Well, a homeless day shelter that provides a place for people experiencing homelessness a place to do laundry, shower, and to rest from the summer heat.
Hyundai metaplant site
Photographer Justin Taylor has been documenting the progress of the Hyundai Metaplant in north Bryan County.
School transportation woes worsen
Bus driver shortage worsens as growing economy lures workers elsewhere.
‘Tidal wave’ of new warehouses pushes residents out, changes coastal landscape
Kailey Cota looks at the sudden boom of warehouses popping up in Coastal Georgia.
Woodbine man gets life in prison after deputy shot, killed cousin
A Camden County jury acquitted Varshan Brown of his cousin’s murder, who was charged despite fatal shots from police.
500 new police guns will help failing recruits pass academy, Savannah brass says
Jake Shore examines the Savannah Police Department’s reasons for upgrading their sidearms.
Coastal Georgia shrimpers fear loss of industry as foreign seafood crowds market
An in-depth look at Georgia’s shrimping industry in what is shaping up to be their toughest season yet. The Current’s Justin Taylor spent a full day with the crew of the Big Cobb out of Darien to show us what shrimping looks like in Coastal Georgia. As foreign farm-raised shrimp floods the consumer market, it threatens local careers and culture.