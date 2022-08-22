The Current has compiled resources to help Coastal Georgia voters make informed decisions. This content includes links to our nonpartisan election reporting and access to tools that voters can use to conduct their own research.

CHECK YOUR REGISTRATION STATUS – Don’t take it for granted.

FAQ for registration, checks

REGISTER TO VOTE HERE FOR 2022 MIDTERM GENERAL ELECTION BY OCT. 11, 2022

REQUEST AN ABSENTEE BALLOT

  • Fill out a form, available online or at your county election office,
  • You’ll need your address, date of birth, county of residency/registration, one of the following: driver’s license/state-issued ID, Social Security number. If you don’t have one of those: a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government document that shows your name and address.
  • Clerk can begin mailing ballots Oct. 10. Ballots must be submitted by Oct. 28, 2022. They may be submitted at early voting precincts or by mail. You must provide your own postage, and allow several days for U.S. Mail delivery.

CLICK HERE FOR A SAMPLE BALLOT

  • Ballots will be available after you log in to the My Voter Page at https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/ It will show your ballot for your precinct, voting districts for each race on your ballot.
  • You may also view a sample ballot at voting precincts.

TRACK YOUR ABSENTEE BALLOT

VOTING NEWS

The Tide: GOP’s divided choir

Jones, Carr worked opposite sides of 2020 election, campaign together.

Both candidates express pride in work during the elections’ disputes and feel they represented citizens.

by Craig Nelson

U.S. Supreme Court removes 2 PSC races from November ballot

Over the last month. the races for utility regulators have been on, then off, then on and are now off again

A usually low-key, down-ballot race for utility regulators has been the focus of several court challenges because of its unique statewide vote for district representatives.

by Mary Landers

Republicans turn against the League of Women Voters, debates

Once quiet but strong on voter registration, group loses ground in partisan battles.

For decades, the League of Women Voters played a vital but largely practical role in American politics: tending to the information needs of voters by hosting debates and conducting candidate surveys. While it wouldn’t endorse specific politicians, it quietly supported progressive causes. But those quiet days are now over, a casualty of the volatile political…

by Megan OMatz/ProPublica

FAQ: What to know about voter registration in Georgia

What if I moved? Can college students vote? When is the registration deadline?

First-time and returning voters alike should know how to register and update their information before Georgia’s Nov. 8 midterms. Here are answers to some frequently asked questions.

by Nick Sullivan

DeKalb County vote system problems spark challenges in Chatham

Elections supervisor says group efforts cause anxiety among poll workers.

The speed with which individuals and groups in Chatham have invoked a technical problem with the tally in one Georgia county to dispute the results on their own shows the extent to which voting systems themselves have become fodder for partisan controversy.

by Craig Nelson

Chatham GOP stalwarts debate meaning of Trump candidates’ rout

Views differ from local to statewide races in some cases

Outcomes do not end the rift among state GOP members between what one Chatham County Republican called “country club” and “grassroots” Republicans. Nor does it sound the death knell of the widely held belief in party ranks that the 2020 presidential election was stolen — or, at the very least, riddled with fraud.

by Craig Nelson

Who pays for campaigns?

Open Secrets – a database reporting on funding for candidates, data, lobbyists, PACS and donors.

Transparent Savannah – databases for campaign contributions to Chatham County candidates.