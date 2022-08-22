The Current has compiled resources to help Coastal Georgia voters make informed decisions. This content includes links to our nonpartisan election reporting and access to tools that voters can use to conduct their own research.
CHECK YOUR REGISTRATION STATUS – Don’t take it for granted.
FAQ for registration, checks
REGISTER TO VOTE HERE FOR 2022 MIDTERM GENERAL ELECTION BY OCT. 11, 2022
REQUEST AN ABSENTEE BALLOT
- Fill out a form, available online or at your county election office,
- You’ll need your address, date of birth, county of residency/registration, one of the following: driver’s license/state-issued ID, Social Security number. If you don’t have one of those: a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government document that shows your name and address.
- Clerk can begin mailing ballots Oct. 10. Ballots must be submitted by Oct. 28, 2022. They may be submitted at early voting precincts or by mail. You must provide your own postage, and allow several days for U.S. Mail delivery.
CLICK HERE FOR A SAMPLE BALLOT
- Ballots will be available after you log in to the My Voter Page at https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/ It will show your ballot for your precinct, voting districts for each race on your ballot.
- You may also view a sample ballot at voting precincts.
TRACK YOUR ABSENTEE BALLOT
