The Current has compiled resources to help Coastal Georgia voters make informed decisions. This content includes links to our nonpartisan election reporting and access to tools that voters can use to conduct your own research.

CHECK YOUR REGISTRATION STATUS – Don’t take it for granted. The decennial reapportionment has changed voting districts and some polling locations.

FAQ for registration, checks

REQUEST AN ABSENTEE BALLOT

  • Fill out a form, available online or at your county election office,
  • You’ll need your address, date of birth, county of residency/registration, one of the following: driver’s license/state-issued ID, Social Security number. If you don’t have one of those: a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government document that shows your name and address.
  • Clerk began mailing ballots Oct. 10. Ballots must be submitted by Oct. 28, 2022. They may be submitted at early voting precincts or by mail. You must provide your own postage, and allow several days for U.S. Mail delivery.

CLICK HERE FOR A SAMPLE BALLOT

  • Ballots will be available after you log in to the My Voter Page at https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/ It will show your ballot for your precinct, voting districts for each race on your ballot.
  • You may also view a sample ballot at voting precincts.

TRACK YOUR ABSENTEE BALLOT

VOTING NEWS

New poll shows Kemp, Warnock likely lead in tight races. But it’s more nuanced than that

A new poll of likely voters finds incumbents Gov. Brian Kemp, Sen. Raphael Warnock ahead as early voting nears.

According to the poll, 51% of these likely voters surveyed say they would support Brian Kemp if the election were held today and 41% would vote for Stacey Abrams, with about 6% undecided. While the topline number shows a 10-point gap between the candidates, it does not necessarily mean a runoff is unlikely.

by Stephen Fowler/GPB News

Warnock, Walker ride eye-popping fundraising totals into Georgia’s Senate election homestretch

Both candidates have millions to wallpaper most of state with ads through election.

Republicans are eager to win the seat back, regain control of the Senate, and show that they can steer Georgia back to the reliably Republican column in statewide contests. Democrats want to build on their narrow majority and show that Warnock’s win was more than a fluke. They’re laying down lots of cash in the…

by Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder

Bryan County voter information

Times, dates, places for early voting, absentee ballot drops.

Bryan County early voting for the Nov 8, 2022: Oct. 17 to Nov. 4, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday voting: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m, Oct. 22 and Oct. 29

by The Current

Georgia’s Hispanic political power grows but survey finds those voters feel neglected

Latino voters wonder if either party will work to represent their growing numbers.

A recent poll conducted by BSP Research on behalf of UnidosUS, the nation’s largest Latino civil rights and advocacy organization, found 59% of Georgia’s Latino voters believe the country is going down the wrong track. Their top concerns are inflation, crime, jobs and health care. Abortion for the first time ranks in the top five.

by Susan Catron

See where Georgians used drop boxes in the 2020 presidential election

Analysis shows cap on boxes, limited access to them means voters travel farther to vote.

According to an analysis of drop box data, about 40% of the ballots returned via drop box in 2020 would be either too early or too late under the new rules, and the most popular day to use a drop box was Election Day, when more than 5% of the drop box ballots were returned. 

by Stephen Fowler/GPB News

The Tide: GOP’s divided choir

Jones, Carr worked opposite sides of 2020 election, campaign together.

Both candidates express pride in work during the elections’ disputes and feel they represented citizens.

by Craig Nelson

Early voting info

CHATHAM COUNTY VOTE LOCATIONS, TIMES, DATES

GLYNN COUNTY VOTE LOCATIONS, TIMES, DATES

Who pays for campaigns?

Open Secrets – a database reporting on funding for candidates, data, lobbyists, PACS and donors.

Transparent Savannah – databases for campaign contributions to Chatham County candidates.

