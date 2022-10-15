The Current has compiled resources to help Coastal Georgia voters make informed decisions. This content includes links to our nonpartisan election reporting and access to tools that voters can use to conduct your own research.
CHECK YOUR REGISTRATION STATUS – Don’t take it for granted. The decennial reapportionment has changed voting districts and some polling locations.
FAQ for registration, checks
REQUEST AN ABSENTEE BALLOT
- Fill out a form, available online or at your county election office,
- You’ll need your address, date of birth, county of residency/registration, one of the following: driver’s license/state-issued ID, Social Security number. If you don’t have one of those: a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government document that shows your name and address.
- Clerk began mailing ballots Oct. 10. Ballots must be submitted by Oct. 28, 2022. They may be submitted at early voting precincts or by mail. You must provide your own postage, and allow several days for U.S. Mail delivery.
CLICK HERE FOR A SAMPLE BALLOT
- Ballots will be available after you log in to the My Voter Page at https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/ It will show your ballot for your precinct, voting districts for each race on your ballot.
- You may also view a sample ballot at voting precincts.
TRACK YOUR ABSENTEE BALLOT
New poll shows Kemp, Warnock likely lead in tight races. But it’s more nuanced than that
According to the poll, 51% of these likely voters surveyed say they would support Brian Kemp if the election were held today and 41% would vote for Stacey Abrams, with about 6% undecided. While the topline number shows a 10-point gap between the candidates, it does not necessarily mean a runoff is unlikely.
New poll finds nearly two-thirds of Georgia voters object to state’s new abortion restrictions
When asked how a candidate’s position on abortion would factor into their decision-making at the ballot box, 47% of those surveyed – including 76% of Black respondents – said they are more likely to back someone who will protect access.
Buddy Carter, Wade Herring brandish ambition, street cred for seat in Congress
Republican Buddy Carter touts his post-election ambitions for a powerful Capitol Hill post, as Democratic challenger Wade Herring basks in “chillest dude in America” aura.
Warnock, Walker ride eye-popping fundraising totals into Georgia’s Senate election homestretch
Republicans are eager to win the seat back, regain control of the Senate, and show that they can steer Georgia back to the reliably Republican column in statewide contests. Democrats want to build on their narrow majority and show that Warnock’s win was more than a fluke. They’re laying down lots of cash in the…
Georgians with disabilities quiz statewide candidates on labor issues, waiver access
The event highlighted the electoral clout of people with disabilities and encouraged this community to speak up and be heard in the political space.
Third-party groups can help Georgians apply for absentee ballots, federal court rules
Lawyers for the state confirmed during the course of the legal proceedings that the VoteAmerica tool is valid, leading to the voluntarily dismissal of the lawsuit on Tuesday.
Variety of voter groups grows in Georgia to reflect increasingly diverse electorate
The reshaping of voter-mobilization organizations in recent years has led to the creation of groups focused on Asian Americans and other minorities whose influence continues to grow, progressive organizations pushing new boundaries, and a new statewide organization filling a void for conservatives.
Bryan County voter information
Bryan County early voting for the Nov 8, 2022: Oct. 17 to Nov. 4, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday voting: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m, Oct. 22 and Oct. 29
Glynn County early voting
In Glynn County, early voting for the Nov 8, 2022: Oct. 17 to Nov. 4, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Chatham County voter information
Hours for early in-person voting open Oct. 17 – Nov. 4
Georgia’s Hispanic political power grows but survey finds those voters feel neglected
A recent poll conducted by BSP Research on behalf of UnidosUS, the nation’s largest Latino civil rights and advocacy organization, found 59% of Georgia’s Latino voters believe the country is going down the wrong track. Their top concerns are inflation, crime, jobs and health care. Abortion for the first time ranks in the top five.
See where Georgians used drop boxes in the 2020 presidential election
According to an analysis of drop box data, about 40% of the ballots returned via drop box in 2020 would be either too early or too late under the new rules, and the most popular day to use a drop box was Election Day, when more than 5% of the drop box ballots were returned.
Fulton judge orders Kemp to testify in probe of Trump’s election interference
McBurney ruled that sovereign immunity does not apply in this case because it doesn’t involve a lawsuit against the state and because the special grand jury is not conducting a civil investigation.
Judge set to rule on Kemp motion to avoid Fulton grand jury subpoena
Kemp was originally expected to provide the special grand jury with his videotaped testimony back in June, but the cooperation dissolved into bickering between the Republican governor and the Democrat-led district attorney’s office.
The Tide: GOP’s divided choir
Both candidates express pride in work during the elections’ disputes and feel they represented citizens.
Early voting info
CHATHAM COUNTY VOTE LOCATIONS, TIMES, DATES
GLYNN COUNTY VOTE LOCATIONS, TIMES, DATES
